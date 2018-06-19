Tenants in bid to end Orbit ordeal

DISGRUNTLED Orbit tenants have launched a new action group in an attempt to try and resolve housing issues with the company.

Group members, many of whom have grown frustrated by a lack of action by Orbit, believe that approaching the company as a group will prove more successful then as individuals. The group held its first meeting on 6th June.

Complaints about Orbit have centred on the company’s perceived slow response to resolve issues, with some reporting cancelled appointments, poor repairs and a general low standard of service.

Long-term Orbit tenant Helen Nelson, founder of the action group, said: “I suppose the trigger for me setting up this group was seeing a Facebook post the other day where an orbit tenant said when she turned up at the Orbit offices, they wouldn’t speak to her face to face, that they would only talk to her over the phone. I have access to the internet and a telephone, but other residents, perhaps elderly and vulnerable tenants, might not be able to do that.

“There are so many problems I have heard about, they’re not taking on board the issues affecting tenants and I think it has come to a bit of a tipping point, it gives the impression that because we’re only social housing tenants we don’t matter.

“There are a lot of delays getting things fixed, we had to wait a long time to get our heating fixed, my son is epileptic and drops in temperature are a trigger for his condition.

“I got fed up them not doing anything, of making appointments and them just not turning up, we’ve got a mould problem at our property and I’ve been told that it’s quite common with Orbit tenants. There is another side as well, some tenants complain about certain things that are actually their responsibility not Orbit’s, so this group may remind people about their responsibilities as well.

“This group is not about Orbit bashing, I want to build a relationship between the tenants’ group and Orbit so we can find solutions together.”

Helen added that once meetings are established she is planning to keep residents informed of all the points raised.

More than 80 people have already joined the action group’s Facebook page.

Robyn Harris, who lives in an Orbit property in Shipston, said: “With Orbit you feel like once they’ve got you in and you’re off the waiting list, you’re not really their problem anymore, you just feel like a statistic.

“We moved into a first floor maisonette when I was eight months pregnant with a slipped disk, which wasn’t really suitable, but we got the impression that we had to take it. Very shortly afterwards we found that our loft was infested with rats and for a long time Orbit said that we needed to get in a private pest control expert in ourselves before they eventually admitted that it was their responsibility. There’s been no end of problems but when you talk to people in similar Orbit properties a lot of us have experienced the same issues.

“I hope this group will help, hopefully if enough people are speaking together and saying enough is enough, than it will make a difference.”

Another Orbit tenant added: “Front door doesn’t fit and leaks, so far waited two years for the new one they ordered!? Damp walls in my kid’s room, two years still waiting…1 plug socket per room, four years still waiting for the additional ones…radiators blocked and knackered, eight years still waiting for replacements…I could go on but that’s enough for now.

“Orbit are diabolical and always have been. As long as they get the rent they don’t care, only then do they take any action if it’s not paid!”

District councillor Jason Fojtik, who has been helping the action group, said: “I think it’s a fabulous idea, there’s now a real feeling of disenfranchisement among a lot of orbit tenants over repairs and how the company deals with the long term welfare of its tenants.

“This group is a great way of residents voicing their concerns with Orbit together as a group, rather than just complaining as an individual. We’re hoping to engage with Orbit in a positive way and bring about change for residents.

“I was an Orbit tenant up until about seven years ago and I think there may have been tenants groups before, but they were led by Orbit themselves, residents didn’t really feel in control and you got the impression it might have just been a bit of a box ticking exercise. Residents are just so fed up of what’s going on with the service they don’t feel they’ve got anywhere else to turn but to support each other like this.”

District Councillor John Fielding, himself an Orbit tenant, said: “I think the more pressure we can put on Orbit the better, so I think this group is a very good idea. I think there are problems at Orbit with getting hold of the right people if you need to get something done and there are certainly a lot of delays.

“I have my concerns about them selling off properties in smaller villages and about the service charges that customers were informed about last year and we have requested that Orbit answer our questions at the Overview and Scrutiny Committee.”

Louise Palese, director of customer services at Orbit said: “We work hard to put customers at the heart of everything we do and invest in our communities to make great places to live.

“If customers are not happy with our services, we want to know about it so that we can put it right.

“We would be happy to meet with customers to discuss their issues and agree steps we can take to resolve them. As always, we encourage customers to come to us directly with any issues they may have so that we can discuss the details and agree a plan together.”

Orbit suffered a backlash last year when it wrote to tenants informing them of a new maintenance charge, a move which would potentially lead to some customers paying hundreds more.

Explaining the charge Orbit said residents had been receiving grounds maintenance for a number of years, but had simply not been paying for it up to that point, something the service charge was addressing.

Earlier this year Orbit ditched its heating contractor, Swale Heating, less than halfway through its contract after a torrid winter of ‘unacceptable’ performance.

For more information or to join the tenant action group search S-O-A District Tenant Action Group on Facebook.

Full update on the action group’s latest news in this week’s Herald published on Thursday.