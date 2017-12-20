THE popular Christmas Eve service at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford-upon-Avon will be broadcast on Welcombe Community Radio.

In recent years long queues have formed outside the church an hour before the mid-afternoon service and a significant number of people have had to be turned away.

Last year around 2,400 people attended Christmas services at Holy Trinity, extra seating was brought in and every available space utilised.

To ease the problem the Vicar, the Reverend Patrick Taylor, and his church council took the decision to add an extra, and more informal, service of Carols for All at 6.30pm, although not featuring the choir.

The broadcast of the main service will help ensure that nobody need be disappointed.