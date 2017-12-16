THE findings of a public scrutiny of Stratford-upon-Avon’s new transport strategy has finally been published.

The report following the six-week public consultation held at the start of the year found said the proposed eastern relief road proved to be the most controversial, drawing the most objections than any other single element – but remains in the strategy.

The two other issues that are said to have dominated the feedback are the hugely controversial South West Relief Road and linked to this, but to a lesser extent, the West of Shottery Relief Road, and the reinstatement of the Stratford-upon-Avon to Honeybourne railway line, which has now been included in the strategy.

It said there were 910 respondents in total and that one of the recurring comments was that the proposals in the strategy were vague and lacked detail, but that very few alternative suggestions for improving the transport network to those contained within the draft strategy were put forward.

See next Thursday’s Herald for a full report and detailed analysis of the consultation findings, which will debated by Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwickshire County Council early in the new year.

Cllr Peter Richards, Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s portfolio holder for housing and infrastructure projects, said: “The high volume of responses to the consultation reflects the passion the local community has for the future of our town.

“Our shared vision is for Stratford to be a better place to live, work and visit and this transport strategy will help us achieve this.

“The challenge now is to deliver on the strategic ambition contained within the strategy, a process that we are already actively engaged in.

“The funding needed to deliver improvements on Birmingham Road has been secured and a scheme will be implemented in 2019.

“The district council has also recently agreed the principle for a cycle hire scheme and we hope to roll this out in the first half of 2018.”