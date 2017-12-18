Former Stratford pub could be demolished for apartments

Plans to demolish a former pub in Stratford to build a new three-storey apartment building have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The plan, developed by Stratford architects Studio Spicer, seeks to pull down the former Oddfellows Arms on Windsor Street and build seven one and two bed apartments.

Within the document the applicant says the Oddfellows Arms has struggled to remain in business over the years, having changed hands a number of times before closing six months ago.

The proposal is to build a three-storey apartment block on the corner of Windsor Street and Mansell Street along with an adjoining two-storey building extending along Mansell Street.

The taller corner building would be constricted of light coloured brick, while the Mansell Street section would be of a red blend of bricks.

The proposal, which is accompanied by striking pictures of the development, has already gathered some opposition.

Writing on the council’s online planning portal, one Mansell Street resident said: “Whilst the development of this site for residential use is long overdue and is to be welcomed, I have three concerns regarding the current proposal.

“The height of the apartment block on the corner of Windsor Street and Mansell Street is out of keeping with all the properties in Mansell Street and Windsor Street apart from the Picturehouse block.

“The proposed density for the site (7 apartments) is very high and the units appear to be very small. In the event that some residents have cars, what is the likely impact on parking in Mansell Street?”

Studio Spicer recently saw its plan to build an apartment and office building on the site of the former Maison nightclub on the corner of Greenhill Street and Arden Street approved, despite opposition from some Stratford residents to the plan.

The firm’s application for the site of the former Oddfellows Arms is expected to be considered at the end of January.