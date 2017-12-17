District Councillors reject pay increase

District councillors have voted against accepting a 14 per cent pay increase amid concerns about what the public and council staff would think.

During Monday’s full council meeting, members considered the recommendations of an independent report, which recommended the special responsibilities allowance of council members be increased by 14 per cent.

The increase would only have affected those councillors chairing committees, portfolio holders and the leader of the opposition group.

However Liberal Democrat councillors were vocal in their calls for the recommendation to be amended.

Cllr Kate Rolfe, from the Liberal Democrat group, said: “Staff here at this council have had to take on a lot more responsibility in recent times just like we as councillors have, but the staff have not had a 14 per cent pay increase, their pay has only risen by 1 per cent. I have concerns about members of this council taking a huge pay increase when the staff in this building will not.”

Agreeing with the amendment Labour councillor Jason Fojtik said: “It sends out the wrong message (to accept the pay increase) when people in the district are struggling.”

Other councillors expressed misgivings that councillors in certain positions could be in line for the increase, while other hard working council members would be ineligible.

Overall 16 councillors voted on the amendment not to increase the special responsibilities allowance, with 12 abstaining.

Speaking after the meeting leader of the Liberal Democrat group Cllr Peter Moorse said: “I was glad that everybody saw sense, this rise was completely wrong. Half of the conservative group would have got this 14 per cent rise and I made clear when I spoke at the meeting that if it did go ahead, I would not be accepting such a rise as leader of the opposition.”