Woman airlifted to a major trauma centre after serious crash

A WOMAN has been airlifted to a major trauma centre in a critical condition after the car she was driving collided with a tree.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the A422, Banbury Road at Oxhill in Warwickshire at around 7.40am this morning, Thursday.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car were initially sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Crews arrived on scene to find a collision between a car and a tree.

“Due to the situation, the doctor requested an air ambulance be dispatched and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was sent to the scene.

“The 26-year-old woman driving was trapped inside her car. Ambulance staff worked with firefighters to release the woman from the vehicle whilst providing care.

“She was treated for multiple injuries and was anaesthetised before being airlifted to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire in a critical condition.”