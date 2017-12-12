Emergency shelter offered as temperatures tumble

Emergency measures have been put in place by the district council to provide overnight accommodation to the homeless as temperatures plummeted this week.

The council activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) last Thursday and have so far arranged accommodation for ten people.

In addition the District Council has decided to open the Stratford Link Project on Waterside from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday to provide somewhere warm for those who remain outside to shelter during the day.

The SWEP is now expected to remain in place until at least Monday 18 December.

If you come across anyone sleeping rough this can be reported via Streetlink at https://streetlink.force.com/ who will pass details through to the District Council.

