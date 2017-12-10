SCHOOL CLOSURES: Full list here…

THE expected announcement of school closures following today’s snow has begun.

As predicted by weather forecasters the snow fell at 4am and has continued throughout most of the day.

Main roads in and out of Stratford are clear but residential roads and roads in rural areas do have a covering snow. Motorways are running freely.

Stratford town centre is quiet with some shops closed but restaurants, pubs and other retailers open.

The third day of Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market was cancelled over safety concerns for shoppers and stall holders prompted by the impending snow showers last night.

Warwickshire Police has urged drivers who have to go out to take extra care and to never assume roads have been gritted.

Warwickshire County County has gritters and snowploughs out but also urged drivers not to travel unless really necessary.

Chiltern Railways are currently experiencing delays and cancellations on all lines. All lines are blocked between Hatton and Stratford and there will be no service between the stations today.

For youngsters the snow presented a great opportunity to go sledging on the Welcombe Hills, while adults took to the streets of Stratford for a Sunday stroll in a town centre which remains quiet compared to the huge crowds that flocked to the Victorian Market on Saturday.

