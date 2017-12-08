Christmas Market goes back to Bridge Street in Stratford

By Simon Woodings
Stratford's Bridge Street where the last two Christmas Markets will now be held..

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s remaining two Christmas Markets will relocate back to Bridge Street from Waterside on Thursday 14th and 21st December.

The decision has been taken by Stratford District Council following feedback from businesses and market traders about the last two Thursdays where footfall has been down according to stall holders.

Many shoppers prefer the Bridge Street location because it enhances the Christmas experience due to the highly popular and colourful array of Christmas lights on show and the opportunity to visit retailers in the street as well as shop at the market.

Stall holder Will Amos of Amos Catering welcomed the decision.

“I haven’t even got past the 20 per cent threshold I would have made in Bridge Street. What I’ve made so far will just cover expenses but we’ve not started earning anything yet. Moving the market back to Bridge Street is music to my ears,” he said.

  • KJ

    What a total nightmare Stratford upon Avon was today. In ten years of living here this was the worst day for traffic I have seen. It took me, and I am sure, thousands more, an hour to get from one side of town to the other. How on earth have the council decided that closing off the entire town is a good idea? It is beyond me and undoubtedly the majority of Stratford residents or anyone from anywhere that needed to get to town for a loaf of bread, to get to the bank or to get to the theatre. This cannot be allowed to happen again. The Herald MUST bring this issue up with the council this week before our beautiful town becomes a ‘Victorian Market’ based traffic farce. The town is not big enough to have an event of this size. The road system is terrible on a daily basis anyway and there isn’t enough parking for residents let alone for visitors on a day like today. In our household we have two cars. We can only get one parking permit from the council because THERE AREN’T ENOUGH PLACES TO PARK FOR THE PEOPLE WHO PAY THEIR COUNCIL TAX WHICH PAYS THE WAGES OF THE IDIOTS WHO THINK CREATING TODAY’S EMBARRASSMENT IS OF BENEFIT TO THE TOWN. It would seem that the council have no respect for Stratford upon Avon residents. It took me half an hour to get to my house where I had to drop some shopping off (n.b. shopping that I didn’t get in Stratford because I knew the traffic wouldn’t be great). Because I can’t park anywhere near the house it took me another half an hour to get to the place I have to park, in an expensive private car park, so I can have the standard 15 minute walk back to the house because the council can’t, don’t, won’t provide parking as a basic requirement for the people who they are meant to be working for.
    Stratford upon Avon District Council need to consider with whom their priorities lie.

  • Centre Parting

    Agree with you KJ – who thought this would be a sensible proposition?
    Just as you think the Council had come to its senses by putting the Thursday Xmas market on Waterside, they return to type. The ‘Victorian’ Market could have been put on Henley Street and Meer Street with a limit on the number of stalls without causing massive confusion.
    The total spend in the town is probably lower and the shopkeepers, both local and national, still have to pay business rates.

    Tomorrow could even more chaotic when the snow comes.