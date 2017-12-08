Christmas Market goes back to Bridge Street in Stratford

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s remaining two Christmas Markets will relocate back to Bridge Street from Waterside on Thursday 14th and 21st December.

The decision has been taken by Stratford District Council following feedback from businesses and market traders about the last two Thursdays where footfall has been down according to stall holders.

Many shoppers prefer the Bridge Street location because it enhances the Christmas experience due to the highly popular and colourful array of Christmas lights on show and the opportunity to visit retailers in the street as well as shop at the market.

Stall holder Will Amos of Amos Catering welcomed the decision.

“I haven’t even got past the 20 per cent threshold I would have made in Bridge Street. What I’ve made so far will just cover expenses but we’ve not started earning anything yet. Moving the market back to Bridge Street is music to my ears,” he said.