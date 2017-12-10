Can you take socks off our hands(feet)?

THEY say you can never have too many pairs of socks, but that isn’t entirely true for a Stratford-upon-Avon company which wants to give away 1,800 pairs to charity.

Henry J Socks, based on Western Road, is looking to help local charities which may be interested in taking them off their hands.

The online novelty sock company is unable to sell around 1,000 brightly-coloured socks because they carry a tiny stitching default.

The other 800 are perfectly fine black socks, which the company has decided not to sell as they do not fit in with the rest of its range.

Company owner, Henry Powell, said: “We have 750 pairs of bright pink and blue Paisley socks and 250 turquoise pairs, which we can’t sell because of this tiny default. It is a tiny problem with them, you wouldn’t notice it, they really are very decent socks.

“Because we are a bright colourful sock company, we decided against selling the black socks after buying them two years ago, so it would be great if a good cause could take them off our hands.

“We’re looking to give them to maybe a few charities, perhaps those helping the homeless over the winter months.

“We’ve given away sock subscriptions to charity before, but never a large bulk of stock like this.”

Henry J Socks started in Snitterfield five years ago before moving to its bigger Stratford premises around three years ago.

The company’s motto is ‘our socks are for every occasion’ and it specialises in offering sock subscriptions, whereby customers receive a new pair through the post every month.

If you represent a charity and would like to enquire about getting hold of some of the socks e-mail info@henryjsocks.co.uk or call 01789 296395.

For more information about Henry J Socks visit: www.henryjsocks.co.uk