Stratford’s Victorian Christmas Market declared open

STRATFORD-upon-Avon’s inaugural Victorian Christmas Market was officially opened by Queen Victoria and her consort Prince Albert today amid cheers from a crowd dressed in Victorian costume.

The role of Queen Victoria was delivered with a convincing flourish of regal flair by Stratford’s Mayor Cllr Victoria Alcock accompanied by chairman of Stratford District Council George Atkinson who together cut a large red ribbon to announce that three days of Victorian festive fun in the town centre had now begun.

“As we celebrate this inaugural Stratford Victorian Christmas Market I want to say thank you to the event planners and volunteers who we owe a very big debt of gratitude to and I also want to thank the people of Stratford. I declare this festival well and truly open,” mayor Cllr Alcock said.

That all time seasonal favourite – I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas – drifted across the public address system as civic dignitaries then took a ride on a Victorian carousel in Rother Street which is just one of the many entertainments available for the public to enjoy along with food, craft and gift stalls lining the streets of Stratford over the next three days.

