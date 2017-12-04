Teenager shot in the leg in Stratford-upon-Avon

A 17-year-old boy has been treated for gun shot wounds.

Police said this afternoon, Monday, they were called to Brookside Road in Stratford-upon-Avon by paramedics at around 4am this morning.

The victim was taken to hospital but the injury to his leg – believed to have been caused by a firearm – is not thought to be life threatening.

A scene guard is in place and part of Brookside Road has been cordoned off while detectives and forensic officers work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Reports of a gun being fired at a house on Kestrel Row, Southam, yesterday, Sunday, is also being investigated by Warwickshire Police.

Officers went to the scene and confirmed there was evidence of a firearm being discharged, but no injuries were reported.

Forensic examinations are being carried out at the scene, together with house to house enquiries.

A total of 74 firearms and 32 lots of ammunition were surrendered across Warwickshire during an amnesty held between 13th and 26th November.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp, of Warwickshire Police, said of the incident in Stratford: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify who was involved and we would like to hear from anyone with any information that could assist the investigation.

“I am specifically appealing for information about three men who are believed to have left the Brookside Road area on foot between 3.30am and 4am.

“I understand the local community will be extremely concerned by this and we are working tirelessly to work through evidence, we have increased our patrols to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns is asked to approach officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 26 of 4th December 2017 or Crimestoppers 0n 0800 555 111.

Of the Southam incident, Det Supt Sharp added: “We have no reports of any injuries, however this is a very concerning incident for both the resident and the local community and we have additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

“I would like to appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious, or anyone who saw a dark grey estate type vehicle in the area at the time, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 436 of 3 December 2017 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”