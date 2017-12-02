Police appeal following aggravated burglary in Stratford

The incident took place between about 6.30-7pm on Friday evening (1st December).

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after an aggravated burglary at a house on Hillside Road in Stratford.

It’s reported that three men wearing face coverings entered the property and threatened one of the occupants. The intruders took a number of items of jewellery then fled the area, probably in a vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Alistair Knight said: “The person who was at home during this burglary is understandably shaken, but unhurt. We are keen to get as much information as possible to support our investigation so I’d urge anybody who witnessed any unusual activity in the area around the time of the incident to please come forward.

“Perhaps you saw a suspicious vehicle, or a group of people acting strangely? The smallest detail could prove useful.”

To report information, phone Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 387 of 1 December 2017.

Alternatively, to give information anonymously, you can phone the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.