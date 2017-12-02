Former KES student dies in road accident

King Edward VI School has paid tribute to a former student who died in a road accident in South Africa last week.

Joe Harris, who studied at the school between 2007 and 2014, was a senior prefect before going on to study Classics at Warwick University in 2014.

He was killed in a road accident whilst undertaking charity work as part of his post-university gap year.

Bennett Carr, Headmaster at KES, tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we inform the KES community of the death of Joe Harris (KES 2007-14) following a tragic accident in South Africa last week. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

His funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Church on 20th December, followed by a reception at the school.