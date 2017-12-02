Saturday football fixtures

(3pm unless stated)

Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division

Stratford Town v Farnborough

FA Vase, Third Round

Racing Club Warwick v Wisbech Town

Total Motion Midland League, Division One

Brocton v Studley

Division Three (2pm)

AFC Solihull v FC Stratford

Central Ajax v Alcester Town

Shipston Excelsior v Coventrians

Birmingham Vase, Second Round (2pm)

Earlswood Town v Coton Green

Birmingham Saturday Amateur Cup, Quarter-finals (2pm)

Athletic Sparta v FC Stratford A

Claverdon AFC v Gurdwara GNP

Stratford Alliance (2pm)

Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Reserves v South Redditch Athletic

Feckenham Reserves v Badsey United

Northfield Athletic v Henley Forest P

Summit Sports Division Two

Welford v Shipston Excelsior Reserves

West Heath Hayes v Studley Rangers

Division Three

Bretforton Old Boys v Blockley Sports

FISSC Reserves v Inkberrow A

Tysoe United v White Eagles