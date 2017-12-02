Saturday football fixtures
(3pm unless stated)
Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division
Stratford Town v Farnborough
FA Vase, Third Round
Racing Club Warwick v Wisbech Town
Total Motion Midland League, Division One
Brocton v Studley
Division Three (2pm)
AFC Solihull v FC Stratford
Central Ajax v Alcester Town
Shipston Excelsior v Coventrians
Birmingham Vase, Second Round (2pm)
Earlswood Town v Coton Green
Birmingham Saturday Amateur Cup, Quarter-finals (2pm)
Athletic Sparta v FC Stratford A
Claverdon AFC v Gurdwara GNP
Stratford Alliance (2pm)
Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Reserves v South Redditch Athletic
Feckenham Reserves v Badsey United
Northfield Athletic v Henley Forest P
Summit Sports Division Two
Welford v Shipston Excelsior Reserves
West Heath Hayes v Studley Rangers
Division Three
Bretforton Old Boys v Blockley Sports
FISSC Reserves v Inkberrow A
Tysoe United v White Eagles