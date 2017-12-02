Upbeat Adams rallies Town for Farnborough test

FOOTBALL

CARL Adams warned Stratford Town cannot get carried away after compiling their best run of the season.

Town head into today’s Evo-Stik Southern Premier clash at home to Farnborough looking to chalk up a fourth league win in succession.

Then on Monday night, they head to Dorchester Town.

Adams had been delighted with the performances which have reaped 12 points from the last 15 available and he feels his faith in his players has been vindicated.

But the test, he stressed, was to keep improving and they cannot ease off. They need to use the feel-good factor to kick on again.

“I’m not going to get carried away,” said Adams. “I’ve been really pleased with the last few performances but football is never predictable.

“Who would have said two weeks ago, that we would be 12 points better off after the next five games?

“We are scoring a lot of goals, we have got flair in the team and we’ve got hard work and determination too.”

Town have chalked up wins at home to Kings Langley (3-1), St Ives Town (3-0) and Chesham (3-1) to send them into their first-ever home meeting with Farnborough in positive mood.

“Winning three out of three, or four out of five, is a nice feeling,” said Adams. “It gives everybody a lift but I’ve kept telling people that for the previous month that I thought we were in a false position in the table.

“I didn’t feel we were a bottom-six side and the last few results have proved the case.

“We had a tough run of matches against some of the top teams – King’s Lynn and Hereford are going to beat most teams in the league – and then a group of games against teams in and around us but then as we go into Christmas we go into another run of games that again look really tough on paper.”

Team-wise, skipper James Fry is back in contention after serving a one-match ban while striker Edwin Ahenkorah, substituted at half-time at Chesham, should be fit.

Liam Francis misses the next two games to complete his ban after his red card against Kings Langley while Charlie Evans will be ruled out with a hamstring problem.