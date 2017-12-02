Festive spirit in full swing

THE Christmas spirit continues across the district over the next few days with more Christmas light switch-ons to look forward to.

Henley’s Christmas Lights are switched on at 5.30pm on today, Saturday preceded by carols at 5pm. Also in Henley there is a Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Church, High Street which is free to visit from Saturday 2nd to Sunday 10th December.

Chipping Campden will host its exciting annual Christmas Market and festive lights switch-on on today, Saturday, 2nd December. A number of stalls will be in attendance for unique gifts alongside a bevy of local entertainment and choir performances. The tree will be lit up at 4.30pm and the town’s lights will be switched on 30 minutes later

And next week the ever popular St Nicholas Night in Alcester town centre takes place on Wednesday 6th December from 5.45pm to 9pm. The annual Christmas festival sees the parade of the Boy Bishop, a chance to visit Santa in his grotto, Christmas shopping, children’s rides, musical entertainment and Morris Men. The event is opened by former British rally champion Russell Brookes and includes fireworks at 8.30pm followed by a Compline Service at St Nicholas Church at 9pm.