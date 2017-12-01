First look at bridge ramp designs

STRATFORD-upon-Avon residents can view plans and drawings proposed to make Lucy’s Mill Bridge fully accessible to everyone at an exhibition in the town hall tomorrow, Saturday.

Charity volunteer group, The Friends of Lucy’s Mill Bridge (FOLMB), have campaigned to upgrade the bridge which has been criticised for not being very accessible to people using prams and bikes and, for those using a wheelchair or mobility vehicle.

The group conducted an extensive survey of public usage on the bridge during October and November which amounted to 29 hours of counts. They now propose that ramps at either end of the bridge – which would be screened – would be the most affordable option to make the bridge accessible to all.

The data also reveals that 3,460 people were counted, 589 dogs, 112 bikes, 35 push chairs and three wheelchairs were also recorded. The average number of people crossing per hour was 119 although there were some very busy days and some less busy, the group added.

“This data, along with the online survey results, and complete plans and drawings, will be first seen on Saturday at the Town Hall Exhibition on 2nd December from 2 to 5pm. We want people to come along on Saturday and share their views,” Richard Eden, secretary and treasurer of FOLMB said.

David Morgan, FOLMB spokesperson, said: “Around 20 years after disability legislation was introduced people still find it very difficult to use the bridge primarily because it has a series of steps at either end which have to first be negotiated. The bridge could be upgraded with a wider platform and ramps on either side to make access possible for prams, wheelchairs and elderly people unable to manage steps, and cyclists touring the local areas.”