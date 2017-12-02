Santa’s on his way and here’s where to see him

ALCESTER and Stratford District Round Table are once again delighted to be bringing Santa to more children than ever before.

As well as the established routes of Alcester, Bidford, Studley, they are moving to a new Stratford route, splitting the highly successful Meon Vale and Lower Quinton route over two nights and for the first time adding a route around Welford.

Support is coming from Listers Honda of Stratford who have provided a fully liveried vehicle to tow Santa’s sleigh over 14 nights. Rob Iles, chairman of Alcester and Stratford District Round Table said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to include Welford this year and with the generosity of the people that we visit we’re hoping to smash last year’s total of over £6,200.”

All Santa’s routes are listed on the Round Table Facebook page – www.facebook.com/AlcesterandStratfordDistrictRoundTable

Santa’s Stratford routes include

Route 1

Date – 4th December 2017

Area Covered – Masons Rd/Drayton Ave

Streets Covered –

Masons Rd, Drayton Ave, Bromford Way, Trevelyan Cres, Bishops Close, Baker Ave, Brookside Rd.

Route 2

Date – 5th December 2017

Area Covered –

Dale Ave/Loxley Rd

Streets Covered – Dale Ave, Avon Crescent, Eton Rd, Manor Green, Loxley Rd.

Route 3

Date – 6th December 2017

Area Covered – Trinity Mead

Streets Covered –

Milton Ave, Yeats Rd, Longfellow Rd, Austin Rd, Betjeman Rd, Wordsworth Ave, Rushbrook Rd.

Route 4

Date – 7th December 2017

Area Covered – Tiddington/Alveston

Streets Covered –

Knights Lane, Townsend Rd, Hamilton Rd, Oak Rd, Charlecote Close, New St, Lawson Ave, Dark Lane, School Lane, Avoncliffe, Alveston Lane, Church Lane, Kissing Tree Way, Kissing Tree Lane.

Route 5

Date – 8th December 2017

Streets Covered –

The Ridgeway, West Green Drive, East Green Drive, Alcester Rd, Hathaway Green Lane, South Green Drive, Redlands Crescent, Mount Crescent, Glebe Rd, Hillside, Holbrook Rd, Blacon Way.

Route 6

Date – 11th December 2017

Area Covered – Bishopton

Streets Covered –

Bishopton Lane, Heron Lane, Plover Close, Redwing Close, Sandpiper Close, St. Peters Way, Josephs Way, Meadow Sweet Rd.

Route 7

Date – 12th December 2017

Area Covered – Justins Ave

Streets Covered –

Justins Ave, Hodgson Rd, Clopton Rd, Verney Drive, Burbage Ave, Flower Rd, Woodlands Rd, Oakleigh Rd, Birmingham Rd.

Route 8

Date – 13th December 2017

Area Covered – Willows/Aintree Rd, Bordon Place

Streets Covered –

Aintree Rd, Bordon Place, Brookvale Road, The Willows, Orchard Way, Shottery Road, St. Andrews Crescent, Quiney’s Rd, Hathaway Lane.

Route 9

Date – 14th December 2017

Area Covered – Bridgetown

Streets Covered –

Bridgetown Rd, Hunts Rd, Shelley Rd, Keats Rd, Byron Rd, Rushbrook Rd, Kipling Rd.

Route 10

Date – 15th December 2017

Area Covered – Clopton

Streets Covered –

Blackthorn Road, Bluecap Road, Clopton Road, Swift Road, St. Mary’s Road, Fordham Avenue, Maidenhead Road, Mayfield Avenue, Jolyfee Park Road, Talbot Road, Slingates Road.

Static Locations

Saturday 2nd December Morrison’s

Saturday 9th December Maybird Centre

Saturday 10th December B&M

Saturday 16th December Tesco