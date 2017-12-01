Influential Cox set to to return to FC Stratford ranks

FOOTBALL

FC STRATFORD will welcome back one of their unsung heroes by including fit-again Nick Cox for their Midland League Division Three trip to AFC Solihull tomorrow (Saturday).

Cox has been ruled for the past seven weeks since damaging his ankle in the Smedley Crooke Memorial Charity Cup to Bewdley Town on October 17th.

The midfielder has been on the bench in the last couple of game but Stratford manager Dave Poulson expects he will be ready for action against Solihull.

“We’ve missed Nick,” he said. “He gives us a lot of stability, he breaks up play and he keeps it simple.

“Players don’t realise how much he did until he’s not in the team. He’s big influence and that’s been evident in the recent games.

“He has been on the bench in the last two matches but we weren’t prepared to risk him but he is feels a lot, lot better.”

After letting a 2-0 lead slip to draw 2-2 at CT Shush last week and drop their first points of the league season after six successive wins, Stratford will be looking to get back to winning ways in their clash at Solihull’s Tudor Grange ground.