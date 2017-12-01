Adams: We need to look after Edwin

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town will need to be prepared to take time to get Edwin Ahenkorah back to full fitness, manager Carl Adams has warned.

Striker Ahenkorah started Tuesday’s win at Chesham United but had to be replaced at half-time after reporting a niggle in the knee injury which has twice left him on the sidelines.

Adams says it was a precautionary measure and the goalgetter, who has seven goals this season, will be in contention tomorrow (Saturday) to face Farnborough at the MoodChimp Stadium as Stratford seek a fourth win in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern Premier.

But the boss has warned they need to be cautious.

“We took Edwin off after 45 minutes at Chesham because he felt his knee stiffen up,” said Adams. “We need to be sensible because he has had problems before.

“He has come back that many times and then broken down. I’m not going to push him and risk losing him longer term but the good thing for me is that we have got options upfront, with Jazz Luckie, Mike Taylor and Justin Marsden.

“We’re sharing the goals as well across the team so we are not relying on just one or two players.”

Adams also revealed Simeon Tulloch, Town’s longest serving player, is close to making his return after being sidelined since last season.

The midfielder underwent a knee ligament operation in the summer but is expected to be pushing for action before Christmas.

“Simeon is back training and when he gets back playing it will be like a new addition to the squad,” said Adams. “He has having to do his own version of pre-season and he is working hard. He is looking to be back by Christmas.”

Midfielder Charlie Evans, however, will be ruled out of tomorrow’s clash with Farnborough after he pulled a hamstring at Chesham. He is likely to be ruled out for a couple of weeks.