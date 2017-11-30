Win Midwinter Magic family ticket PLUS Shakespeare Houses annual pass

THIS festive season at Shakespeare’s New Place will be transformed into a magical winter dance-circus extravaganza that promises to delight, surprise and excite – and one lucky winner and their family can experience it for themselves.

From 13th to 17th December, Midwinter Magic Dance-Circus Spectacular will take audiences on an intriguing journey through the contemporary gardens — and the Herald has a family ticket to the performance on Thursday, 14th December, PLUS an annual pass to the Shakespeare Family Houses to give away.

Performers from award-winning dance-circus company, Motionhouse, who are based up the road in Leamington, will bring New Place to life through a series of exciting dance and acrobatics inspired by timeless themes of Shakespeare’s work. Midwinter Magic is designed to be a visual and physical feast with pure skill, spectacle and magical storytelling, and is described as a truly immersive after-dark theatrical experience.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £7 for children/concessions. Spaces are limited so early booking is advisable at www.shakespeare.org.uk/events

To find out how to enter for your chance to win a family ticket to Midwinter Magic Dance-Circus Spectacular and an annual pass to the Shakespeare Family Homes, just pick up this week’s Herald.