Questions raised over council grant to Starbucks

Eyebrows have been raised over Stratford District Council’s decision to award more than £4,000 to the town’s Starbucks café on High Street from its shop front grant scheme.

The scheme allows businesses which operate within the town’s historic spine route to apply for money to improve the appearance of their shop frontages.

However the award to Starbucks has left some wondering why public money is being given to a large international company with a reputation for avoiding tax.

It has been suggested that if improvements need to be made, surely Starbucks is in a position to fund such works themselves.

The council have confirmed that Starbucks, which in Stratford is a franchise, is not the first national business to benefit from the scheme.

What do you think about the grant being awarded to Starbucks? Email your views to news@stratford-herald.com