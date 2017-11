Emergency services were sent to the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Stratford this morning involving a car and an elderly female pedestrian.

The incident occurred at around 8.40am on Bridgefoot and the police and ambulance services were quickly on scene.

The woman suffered leg, head and chest injuries in the collision and has been taken by land ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

A diversion was put in place by the police.