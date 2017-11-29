December’s Focus mag – FREE inside this week’s Herald

THE bumper, 60-page December edition of Focus magazine is FREE inside this week’s Stratford-upon-Avon Herald.

We speak to Adrian Edmondson about his current role in Twelfth Night at the RSC, his career, that partnership with the late Rik Mayall, and what Christmas is like in the Edmondson household.

There’s a three-page Things To Do feature, with our pick of the festive shows in this part of the world, and a look back at the family Christmas shows at the RSC over the years.

Architect Andy Miles shows us around a simply stunning barn conversion he has just completed near Henley-in-Arden, and crime historian Nell Darby investigates the discovery of a toddler’s body at a farm in Ettington in 1897.

We also pay a visit to Loxleys restaurant and Stalls Lifestyle in Stratford, and talk to the organisers of community Christmas lunches being held this year, and the woman who runs a company that offers solutions for people suffering from baldness.

We answer that question: what to cook when a vegetarian comes to dinners, and get some cheese recommendations from Paxton & Whitfield’s store on Wood Street in Stratford, which has also given us a cheese platter to giveaway in this month’s competition.

Pick up a copy of Focus – FREE in this week’s Herald.