Over 70 firearms handed in during surrender campaign

POLICE officers are thanking members of the public for their support after a two week firearms surrender campaign led to more than 70 weapons being handed in to police stations across Warwickshire.

The campaign, which started on Monday 13th November and ended on Sunday (26th November), gave anyone with a firearm the opportunity to surrender it at their local designated police station. A total of 74 firearms and 32 lots of ammunition were surrendered across Warwickshire.

All of these have now been made safe and most of them will be taken away to be cut up and melted down. Exceptionally rare weapons or those with high historical value may be donated to a museum.

Following the surrender, Chief Inspector Mark Colquhoun said: “We have been really pleased with the public response to this campaign and we’d like to thank every person who has taken this opportunity to surrender a firearm for us to dispose of safely. It is great to see that there are so many people as committed as we are to making our region even safer.”

Station Total number of firearms surrendered

Leamington 45

Nuneaton 11

Rugby 18

Total 74