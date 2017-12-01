Team Maver aces pass on their tips to Shipston anglers

ANGLING

SHIPSTON Angling Club used the tips passed on during a successful talk from Team Maver anglers in Sunday’s fishing contest at Honington Bridge.

The visit by former Shipston angler Ed Warren and Wales international Lee Edwards plus Steve Bowen proved a big hit last Friday and they are keen to return for another talk.

The anglers were keen to put their newly-gained knowledge to the test on Sunday but Rob Oakey had the edge.

He took first place with 8lb 12oz of chub, with Rob Taylor taking second with 5lb 05oz small chub and dace. Stuart Fleming was third with 3lb 14oz of roach and dace.