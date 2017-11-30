Alveston Juniors strike gold after county singles success

BADMINTON

ALVESTON Juniors celebrated winning three gold medals, two silver and one bronze in the for the final county Restricted Singles event of 2017.

There were two all-Alveston finals in the competition involving more than 80 youngsters at the St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre in Warwick.

In the Girls’ U15 age group final Hannah Lawton saw off club mate Amy Dunnakey in a closely fought 21-17 tussleand it was the same score as Faith Christopherson defeated Kings High classmate Grace Harvey in the Girls’ U17 final.

There were also a gold for Keerti Bakthisaran in the Girls’ U11 event in her first tournament including victories over two current Warwickshire county squad players.

