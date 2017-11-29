Unsung hero Arthur wins top award

GOLF

ONE of Stratford–on-Avon Golf Club’s longest serving members has been recognised as an ‘Unsung Hero’ in Warwickshire’s golf awards of the year.

Arthur Barnett, who lives in Stratford, collected the accolade in front of more than 250 people at the presentation dinner organised by the Warwickshire Golf Union at The Belfry.

Various golfers from the county’s amateur and professional ranks were recognised and Barnett, who acts as the club’s official starter, collected the first-ever award for Stratford GC.

“We’re delighted Arthur has been recognised for his outstanding contribution and services to the club winning the Unsung Hero award,” said club manager Dan Hacker.

“In all weather conditions Arthur offers the warmest of welcomes to both the membership and visiting groups and with his knowledge of the club, together with his kind and infectious personality fully deserved the award.”

Stratford’s endeavours on the course were also recognised as county golfers Rob Copperthwaite and Morgan Jackson received accolades for their golfing achievements throughout 2017.

Copperthwaite was runner-up in the Midlands Individual Men’s Order of Merit and wa sa part of the Warwickshire Men’s winning first team, while Jackson played in the county’s winning second team.