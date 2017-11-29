Hospice launches Jolly Jumper campaign

The Shakespeare Hospice is encouraging people to don a silly seasonal sweater this Christmas to help raise money for the charity.

The Hospice’s Jolly Jumper campaign kicks off this Friday with businesses and individuals being asked to run their own fundraising activities in aid of the charity, whilst wearing Christmas jumpers.

More than 40 companies in and around Stratford have already signed up to the campaign, including Blue Skies Recruitment, Hoorays, Everyman Cinemas, The Arden Hotel Listers Toyota and The Eden Group.

The campaign will run throughout December and those taking part can share their jolly jumper pictures on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #SHJollyJumper @thebardshospice.

To register to take part call Adrianna Geary on 01789 266852 or email AGeary@theshakespearehospice.org.uk for a fundraising pack which contains all you’ll need to join in the fun, including Christmassy goodies.