Bears to open T20 campaign against champions Outlaws

BIRMINGHAM Bears will begin the 2018 T20 Blast campaign away to reigning champions Notts Outlaws on Wednesday 4th July in a repeat of last season’s final.
Runner-up in the 2017 competition, the Bears will follow the visit to Trent Bridge by taking on local rivals Worcestershire Rapids, for the Norman Gifford Trophy, on Friday 6 July. They then return home to Birmingham to face Yorkshire Vikings in the first home game of the season at Edgbaston on Sunday 8th July.
The Bears’ Blast 2018 home schedule is played over a longer period than the 2017 season, with the group stages finishing against local rivals Worcestershire Rapids on Friday 17th August.
In total, the home schedule includes three Friday night games, two Sunday afternoons, one Thursday night and a Wednesday night fixture, which forms part of a double header; Loughborough Lightning v Western Storm followed by Birmingham Bears v Lancashire Lightning.
Jim Troughton, Birmingham Bears first team coach, said: “We received fantastic support throughout last year’s Blast campaign and hopefully next year’s schedule makes it as easy for our Members and supporters to get down to Edgbaston and roar on the Bears.
“Taking on the reigning champions at Trent Bridge in the first game is a tough start, but one that we’ll relish, having beaten the Outlaws at home in 2017 and coming so close in the final.
“The local derby at home to Worcestershire Rapids is the first fixture that every Bear looks for, whether you’re a fan, player or coach. With next year’s match being our final group game, it promises to be a great occasion under the lights at Edgbaston, in-front of a big crowd on a Friday night.”
|Wed 4 Jul 2018
|Notts Outlaws
|A
|Trent Bridge
|Fri 6 Jul 2018
|Worcestershire Rapids
|A
|New Road
|Sun 8 Jul 2018
|Yorkshire Vikings
|H
|Edgbaston
|Fri 13 Jul 2018
|Leicestershire Foxes
|H
|Edgbaston
|Sun 15 Jul 2018
|Durham Jets
|H
|Edgbaston
|Fri 20 Jul 2018
|Northants Steelbacks
|H
|Edgbaston
|Fri 27 Jul 2018
|Yorkshire Vikings
|A
|Emerald Headingley
|Thu 02 Aug 2018
|Leicestershire Foxes
|A
|The Fischer County Ground
|Fri 3 Aug 2018
|Derbyshire Falcons
|A
|The 3aaa County Ground
|Sun 5 Aug 2018
|Northants Steelbacks
|A
|Northampton
|Thu 9 Aug 2018
|Notts Outlaws
|H
|Edgbaston
|Fri 10 Aug 2018
|Lancashire Lightning
|A
|Emirates Old Trafford
|Wed 15 Aug 2018
|Lancashire Lightning
|H
|Edgbaston
|Fri 17 Aug 2018
|Worcestershire Rapids
|H
|Edgbaston