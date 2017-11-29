Bears to open T20 campaign against champions Outlaws

CRICKET

BIRMINGHAM Bears will begin the 2018 T20 Blast campaign away to reigning champions Notts Outlaws on Wednesday 4th July in a repeat of last season’s final.

Runner-up in the 2017 competition, the Bears will follow the visit to Trent Bridge by taking on local rivals Worcestershire Rapids, for the Norman Gifford Trophy, on Friday 6 July. They then return home to Birmingham to face Yorkshire Vikings in the first home game of the season at Edgbaston on Sunday 8th July.

The Bears’ Blast 2018 home schedule is played over a longer period than the 2017 season, with the group stages finishing against local rivals Worcestershire Rapids on Friday 17th August.

In total, the home schedule includes three Friday night games, two Sunday afternoons, one Thursday night and a Wednesday night fixture, which forms part of a double header; Loughborough Lightning v Western Storm followed by Birmingham Bears v Lancashire Lightning.

Jim Troughton, Birmingham Bears first team coach, said: “We received fantastic support throughout last year’s Blast campaign and hopefully next year’s schedule makes it as easy for our Members and supporters to get down to Edgbaston and roar on the Bears.

“Taking on the reigning champions at Trent Bridge in the first game is a tough start, but one that we’ll relish, having beaten the Outlaws at home in 2017 and coming so close in the final.

“The local derby at home to Worcestershire Rapids is the first fixture that every Bear looks for, whether you’re a fan, player or coach. With next year’s match being our final group game, it promises to be a great occasion under the lights at Edgbaston, in-front of a big crowd on a Friday night.”