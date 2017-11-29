Foodbank prepares to take part in UK’s biggest food collection

Stratford Foodbank is gearing up to take part in the UK’s biggest food collection from this Thursday, as the organisation prepares for a busy festive period.

December is the busiest month of the year for Stratford’s Foodbank, which is one of more than 400 Trussell Trust Foodbanks operating nationwide.

To prepare for the expected demand, the foodbank will host a food collection between 30th November and 2nd December at the Tesco store in Stratford.

The food collection will be manned by foodbank volunteers who will hand out shopping lists of tinned and dried goods to encourage customers to buy an extra item of food or two during their shop.

Foodbank manager Marion Homer said: “Historically our December food drive has been very successful, and I am always amazed at the dedication of our volunteer and the generosity of local people who donate, many of whom say they have used our services in the past and now want to ‘give back’. We are expecting that during this food collection Stratford will once again pull together to ensure their foodbank continues to support those in crisis during the winter months.”

The foodbank is particularly looking for Christmas treats (mince pies, biscuits, Christmas crackers, chocolates and savoury treats), tinned ham and tinned meat products, Angel Delight, UHT milk, long-life fruit juice, microwave/tinned puddings, tinned vegetables, jars of coffee and hot chocolate, toiletries and pasta and rice.

The UK’s Biggest Food Collection is organised by the Trussell Trust.