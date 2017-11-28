Former Stratford MP linked to German model turned spy

FORMER Stratford-on-Avon MP John Profumo had a close relationship with a suspected Nazi spy, previously classified documents suggest.

The National Archives has today, Tuesday, published 64 previously top secret files from the UK Security Service, MI5, covering a range of subjects and span the Second World War and post-war era up to the mid-1960s.

Among them is a file on German model Gisela Hendrina Klein, who before arriving in the UK had been jailed in France on suspicion of espionage.

It contains a briefing note from the Home Office which says Winegard met Profumo during a five- year stay in Oxford, between 1933 and 1938, while he was an undergraduate at Oxford University’s Brasenose College and remained in ‘close contact with him ever since’.

Klein went to Paris in 1939 during German occupation and became the mistress of a Baron, with who she had a child, and was offered a job running a secret information service under the cover of a commercial information bureau.

The document added that she was jailed in 1944 along with other German agents and collaborators when the Allies arrived in France, but an American army officer by the name of Edward Winegard, whom Klein had previously met, secured her release and later married her in Hamburg.

The couple moved around Europe and in 1947/48 ‘were in trouble with the American Intelligence Service for having harboured the chief of a German spy ring’.

Klein was later sacked from her job as a filing clerk in the Naval Department in Tangier, Morocco, when it was discovered that she had worked for the Germans during the war and was ‘100 per cent pro-German’, the document said.

It goes on to say that in 1949 she left her husband because he could ‘no longer accept responsibility for her debts’, but a year later admitted that his wife had left him after he discovered that she had been ‘receiving endearing letters’ from Mr Profumo that were written on House of Commons notepaper.

The documents also show that the UK suspected her of trying to re-enter the country for ‘blackmailing activities’ and that she was refused a UK visa several times.

Profumo told MI5 himself in 1945, while MP for Kettering in Northamptonshire, that he had ‘got to know her well’, described her as ‘exceedingly clever’ and that she had ‘always claimed to be anti-Nazi’.

In the early 1960s Mr Profumo, then the Conservative secretary of state for war and now Stratford-on-Avon MP, had a two-year affair with model Christine Keeler, who was also having a relationship with Russian military attache Yevgeny Ivanov.

In March 1963 he told the House of Commons there was no “impropriety” in their relationship after being asked about it by opposition MPs who said they were concerned about the national security implications.

However, more newspaper stories emerged and Profumo eventually admitted lying to the House, resigning from the cabinet and the Commons, and devoting the rest of his life to charity work.

His fall from grace is often considered a contributory factor to the fall of the MacMillan government. Labour would win under Harold Wilson’s leadership in 1964.

Personal files released by the National Archives today also include Second World War German intelligence agents and suspected agents, double agent operations, Soviet intelligence agents and suspected agents, Right-wing extremists, Communists, and suspected communist and Russian sympathisers.