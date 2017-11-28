District council set to take over Alcester’s Greig Hall

Stratford District Council will take control of Alcester’s Greig Hall site next year, a move councillors say will safeguard its future.

Following legal advice, the District Council’s Cabinet has agreed to serve six months’ notice to terminate the long standing Leisure Agreement with the Greig Trustees.

Cllr Chris Saint, Leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council said: “This has been a concern to the District Council for some time and we are making every effort to keep this valuable facility open for the people of Alcester and the surrounding area, by acquiring the property.

“So by taking this decision today, the District Council should be able to safeguard the future of the Greig Centre and provide valuable much needed investment in the leisure facilities for future generations.

“We anticipate the site coming back under the District Council’s control when we will firstly look to refurbish the Lifestyles Sports Hall at the Greig Centre and also work with local representatives to reopen the Greig Hall.”