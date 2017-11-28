Hospice banks £10k community foundation Christmas cash boost

THE Shakespeare Hospice has been handed a £10,000 donation to help its Hospice at Home team make around 100 visits to patients this Christmas.

It will go towards the £50,000 the Hospice at Home team need to fund around 100 visits they expect to make to patients this Christmas.

The money has come through the Coventry-based Heart of England Community Foundation, which manages a range of charitable funds on behalf of individuals, companies and trusts in the region and awards the money to charities and social enterprises.

Hospice chief executive, Angie Arnold, said: “It is hugely important to keep families together at home during the Christmas period and that’s why our Hospice at Home team is so important.

“Our day hospice runs over five days per week and the 24/7 Hospice at Home Service is crucial in providing support to patients who are in their last few weeks or days of life, and enables those who wish to die at home to do so in the comfort and with dignity.”

“The demand for the services has increased by 35 per cent from the previous year and we’re very grateful for the grant from the Heart of England Community Foundation to help support the service this festive season.”

A team of registered nurses and healthcare assistants provide personal care, support and advice and carried out 2,534 visits in 2016/17. The service costs £273,750 to run each year, approximately £750 per 24 hours, including out of hours on call.

Tina Costello, HECF chief executive, added: “The Hospice at Home Service is invaluable to these patients and helps their families at what can be a very vulnerable time.

“We’re very happy that this donation has helped the Hospice to continue offering this service and provide their exceptional standard of palliative care in to patients in their own homes.”