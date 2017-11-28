Racing Club Warwick make it eight wins in eight

FOOTBALL

RACING Club Warwick chalked up an eighth win in eight games after sweeping aside hosts Chelmsley Town 3-0 in last night’s Midland League, Division One contest.

It was the perfect preparation for the Racers’ big FA Vase fixture on Saturday when they entertain Wisbech Town.

Henry Leaver set up Josh Cole to give Warwick the lead after eight minutes at Pack Meadow and they made it 2-0 just before half-time through a Rich Powell penalty.

Leaver was again involved in the third goal with Joe Carter slotting home.

Racing Club, who now lie seventh in the table, meet United Counties League side Wisbech on Saturday looking to reach the Vase fourth round for only the second time in their history. The only other occasion they reached the last 32 was in 1978 when they bowed out to Irthlngborough Diamonds in a replay after beating Raunds Town, Astwood Bank Rovers, Paget Rangers and Congleton Town.