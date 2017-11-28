Pressure is off Town for Chesham test, says Adams

FOOTBALL

CARL Adams says Stratford Town will be on a mission to avenge their only home league defeat of the season when they head to top-eight side Chesham United tonight (Saturday).

But the Town boss also says there will be no pressure on his players for the visit to The Meadow.

Chesham chalked up a 3-1 defeat at the MoodChimp Stadium at the end of September but Town travel to Buckinghamshire in positive mood after back-to-back home wins.

Adams stressed Town’s home performances will be the base of their climb up the Evo-Stik Southern Premier and with Farnborough making the visit on Saturday he regards the match at Chesham as a ‘free hit’.

“It’s a free hit against a top eight side because we’ve got another home game on Saturday,” said Adams. “We’ve got nothing to lose.

“We’ve shown we can beat the teams around us in the last couple of weeks and if we can do that more often we will have a good season.”

Stratford will also be looking to set the record straight after Chesham took the points at the MoodChimp.

“Chesham are a strong team and they are the only team to beat us at home – that’s something we want to put right,” said the manager. “We set ourselves a target to get at least a point off everybody in the league.

“The only team to do the double last season was Chippenham and they won the league.”

Stratford will be forced to make changes to a winning team, with both James Fry and Liam Francis suspended. Skipper Fry serves a one-match ban after accumulating five bookings and defender Francis misses three games after his red card last week against Kings Langley.

But defender Andy Gallinagh, rested last weekend, will return alongside Loysio Recci in defence, while front-runner Mike Taylor is available after his one-match ban.