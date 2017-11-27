Stratford rugby player airlifted to hospital just minutes into match

A STRATFORD Rugby player was airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious injury just minutes into Stratford’s home game at Pearcecroft on Saturday.

Stratford RFC’s game against Wimborne was abandoned after just eight minutes following an injury to Stratford prop Jon Tarrent sustained by what club officials describe as a “freak accident” in a maul.

He suffered a serious injury to his hip and knee. It later emerged that his knee was dislocated and his leg fractured.

Director of rugby Tom Rance praised the way the physio Andy Henderson and the medical teams from both clubs helped the injured player and said the club will do everything to help his rehabilitation.

Mr Tarrent was taken to Coventry and Warwickshire Hospital by Midlands Air Ambulance where he currently remains.