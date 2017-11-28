Map of local government in Warwick to be redrawn

THE independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking local people for their help to draw up a new pattern of council wards for Warwick District Council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the district.

The Commission has also announced that the district should have 44 councillors in future: two fewer than the current arrangements.

The Commission now needs information from people and groups across Warwick to help it to produce a new pattern of wards to accommodate 44 councillors.

In drawing up new boundaries, the Commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters. The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect the interests and identities of communities across Warwick.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said: “We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for Warwick. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters.

“If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of Warwick, then this consultation is for you. Your views will make a difference.

“We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of Warwick or just a small part of the council area.

“Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in May 2018.”

Local people have until 5th February 2018 to submit their views. Further information on the review and interactive maps of the existing wards can be found at consultation.lgbce.org.uk and www.lgbce.org.uk.