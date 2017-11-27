Lucy helps Kingsley School to take seventh place in British finals

SKIING

STRATFORD teenager Lucy Sainsbury has helped her Kingsley School ski team finish in the country’s top seven.

The Leamington Spa school’s under-16s ski squad returned from the ESSKIA British Schools’ Dry Ski Slope finals in Pontypool, Wales, finishing seventh out of the 23 best school ski teams in the country.

It is the second year that the team of four girls: Hannah Dennison (13, from Daventry), Emma Lawton (13, from Leamington), Lorenza Chapman (14, from Leamington) and 13-year-old Sainsbury have qualified for and competed in the finals. Finishing in 19th place last year, their achievement demonstrates the massive improvement they have made and their dedication to training and high level competition.

Aged 13 and 14, the team was the youngest competing on the slope, greatly impressing the Chair of Snowsport Wales and Niall Whitmore, Chief Instructor of ESSKIA.

“I am continually impressed by the girls’ dedication and success; they constantly strive for excellence, demonstrating a commitment, discipline and passion at an entirely professional level,” said Alan Edwards, ski team manager at The Kingsley School.

“The girls, who are still 14 and under, train three times a week whilst maintaining high academic standards in school. I am incredibly excited to see what the future holds for them… they are rising stars on the slope and ‘ones to watch’.”

Hannah Dennison, who finished 15th out of the 93 racers and Emma Lawton, who finished in 23rd place, have recently been selected as part of a group of 20 girls to attend a prestigious week-long training camp in Geilo, Norway in February 2018, following a run of individual and team successes.

The School Team was also recently nominated for the second year running as U18/School Team of the Year at this year’s Coventry and Warwickshire Sports Awards at the Ricoh Arena, where they received strong support from Team GB Paralympic skier Anna Turney.

The team are travelling to Villars-sur-Ollon in Switzerland in March 2018, with additional Kingsley member Cecilia Goldwin, to compete in The Aiglon College Cup.