Jeetan Patel thrilled to be named Warwickshire skipper for 2018

CRICKET

FORMER New Zealand international Jeetan Patel says it will be a ‘great honour’ to be Warwickshire’s new captain for the Specsavers County Championship and Royal London One-Day Cup.

The Bears today announced Patel as skipper, with Dom Sibley named Vice Captain.

Grant Elliott will continue as skipper of Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast.

Patel (37) initially joined the Bears in 2009 and has been the overseas player across all formats since 2012, during which time he has helped the club win all three domestic trophies, including the County Championship (2012), NatWest T20 Blast (2014) and Royal London One Day Cup (2016). He has taken 353 First Class, 102 List A and 113 T20 wickets for the club and was named as the PCA County Most Valuable Player in both 2014 and 2016 and runner-up in 2017.

Patel said: “I absolutely love playing for Warwickshire and it’s a great honour to return to Edgbaston in 2018 as club captain. When you look at the guys who have captained the club over the years and what they have achieved, it is amazing to go on that list.

“It’s all about looking forward now though and working hard with the current group of players to try to create something special for the club and supporters in the years ahead.

“Last season was a difficult one but every club goes through transitions and the important thing is how people react. The challenge is there for us to rebuild and go again.”

Ashley Giles, Sport Director at Warwickshire CCC, said: “We’re thrilled to have Jeetan returning to the club in April as our captain.

“He’s a true Bear, who has won all three domestic competitions at the club, and sets exceptionally high standards on and off the pitch.

“In addition to being one of the best cricketers on the county circuit for several years, Jeetan has played a key role in mentoring our young spin bowlers and we believe that he will be an excellent leader as we continue our transition and build a platform for more success in the future.”

Vice-Captain Sibley (22) arrived at Edgbaston in August and made an immediate impact in T20 cricket by scoring 191 runs in seven games to help Bears to the Final of the NatWest T20 Blast. He also scored 310 runs in six County Championship appearances and is currently in Australia playing Grade Cricket.

Giles added: “Dom made a significant impact after joining the club at a difficult time last season and we saw some real fight and character in the innings that he played.

“He’s fitted well into the changing room and by working closer with Jeetan, Grant and the other experienced players, we believe that he can also develop into an excellent leader.”

Elliott (38) joined Birmingham Bears last season and scored 332 runs and took 12 wickets in the T20 campaign, and took over the captaincy ahead at the end of the group stages before leading the club to the final.

“Grant is a hugely accomplished T20 cricketer,” said Giles. “He’s played in the best competitions around the world and he knows exactly what it takes to win in highly pressurised situations, as we saw with his captain’s innings in our quarter final victory over Surrey at The Oval.

“He’s thrived in the captaincy and he did an excellent job in getting the best out of our young and experienced players whilst the transition was very much under way. We look forward to welcoming him back to Edgbaston next season.”