Costa Coffee reveals plans for a Stratford drive-thru

Ben Lugg
How the drive-through Costa might look at the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road in Stratford-upon-Avon.

COFFEE giant Costa has applied for permission to build a new drive-thru café restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The company has earmarked land at the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road for the development and a decision is expected to be made on the application in January.

Costa already has two outlets in Stratford, one on the corner of Henley Street and Union Street and the other at the Maybird Shopping Park.

  • Mr Teapot

    Another tacky idea for a world class dump.

  • BirdBrain

    Replace a green field with a Costa. Exxxxcellent, Mr Bird.

  • Centre Parting

    Rosebud?

    Looks more like a car wash.

  • wicked messenger

    why not place it on the ROSEBIRD Centre? better still, make the whole of Stratford a drive-thru fast food joint. might as well.

  • old_moaning

    Gosh I never imagined for one minute after the planning committee approved the Waitrose development (despite objections of it encroaching into open countryside that Mr Bird would ever want to expand it…Quelle Suprise

    Still at least we now have a disused second park and ride sitting there (which SDC had the option to purchase the land and declined)….No doubt that will sit there for ever now and not end up being retail units as part of a second retail park