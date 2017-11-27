Costa Coffee reveals plans for a Stratford drive-thru

COFFEE giant Costa has applied for permission to build a new drive-thru café restaurant in Stratford-upon-Avon.

The company has earmarked land at the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road for the development and a decision is expected to be made on the application in January.

Costa already has two outlets in Stratford, one on the corner of Henley Street and Union Street and the other at the Maybird Shopping Park.

