Historic Market Hall in Chipping Campden damaged in accident

THE historic Market Hall in Chipping Campden has been damaged during the annual tradition of installing the town’s Christmas tree and decorations.

No one was hurt when a piece of roof on the 400-year-old hall was damaged in what is believed to have been an accident caused when a piece of machinery used to install the 20 foot tree clipped the building which is located on High Street.

The Grade I listed Market Hall, which is owned by the National Trust, was built in 1627 as a shelter for merchants and farmers selling goods like cheese, butter and poultry.

Chipping Campden will host its annual Christmas Market and festive lights switch-on this Saturday, 2nd December. A number of stalls will be in attendance for gifts alongside local entertainment and choir performances. The tree will be lit up at 4.30pm and the town’s lights will be switched on 30 minutes later.