FC Stratford concede two late goals

FOOTBALL

WEEKEND ROUND-UP

FC STRATFORD dropped their first league points of the season after being pegged back from a winning position to draw 2-2 at CT Shush.

Dave Poulson’s side looked on course for a seventh win out of seven in the Total Motion Midland League Division Three at the Marston Green side when they led 2-0.

Dan Kirby headed home the first from a Dan Stokes corner to put Stratford ahead and then Ashley Wilkes sent Tom Daccus free to fire past the advancing keeper.

Stratford continue to create chances but their failure to finish came back to haunt them as Shush hauled themselves level.

Dan Luby headed home 15 minutes from time and a cracking strike from Oliver Hayes made it 2-2 on 87 minutes.

Stratford lie fourth, three games behind leaders GNP ports with three games in hand.

Alcester Town were also left frustrated after being held 1-1 at Bartestree in a second v third contest.

The Herefordshire hosts struck first against the run of play, before Alcester levelled through Wil Beach ten minutes from time.

Shipston Excelsior bounced back from their Birmingham Vase exit to chalk up a 2-1 win at Continental Star, thanks to goals form Wayne Barton and Richard Moss.

In Division One, Racing Club Warwick extended their winning run to seven matches with a 3-1 win at Stafford Town.

Rich Powell gave the Racers a 31st-minue lead from Josh O’Grady’s good work and then Sean Kavanagh converted from Powell’s assist on 41 minutes.

Though Tom Duffy replied for Stafford on the stroke of half-time, Kavanagh bagged his second just before the hour mark from Henry Leaver’s pass.

Racing Club will look to make it eight in a row tonight (Monday) when they visit Chelmsley Town.

Studley’s match away to Heath Hayes was postponed but the Bees have slipped to fourth in the table behind new leaders Ilkeston, Leicester Road and Walsall Wood.

Earlswood Town went down 3-2 at Montpellier in Division Two, while Central Ajax bowed out of the Challenge Vase in round two after a 2-1 defeat at Coventrians.