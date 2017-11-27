Weekend football results

Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division
Stratford Town 3-0 St Ives Town
Total Motion Midland League
Division One
Heath Hayes v Studley P
Stafford Town 1-3 Racing Club Warwick
Division Two
Montpellier 3-2 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Bartestree 1-1 Alcester Town
CT Shush 2-2 FC Stratford
Continental Star 1-2 Shipston Excelsior
Challenge Vase, Second Round
Coventrians 2-1 Central Ajax
Stratford Alliance
Aquaid Division One
Alcester Town Res 6-0 Northfield Athletic
Claverdon AFC 5-1 Badsey United
South Redditch Athletic 0-4 Henley Forest
Summit Sports Division Two
Henley Forest Res 1-4 Welford
Shipston Excelsior Res 2-2 FC Stratford A
West Heath Hayes 2-3 Studley Rangers
Division Three
Blockley Sports 1-4 White Eagles
Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-6 FISSC Res
Ambassador Evesham League
Under-18s
Welford Juniors 9-1 Westbury Celtic Cougars
Under-16s, Pool A
Lenches 1-4 Bidford Juniors
Newton Sports 2-5 Welford Juniors
Shipston Excelsior 4-0 Badsey Rangers
Under-15s, Pool A
Ilmington United 4-2 Droitwich Vipers
Welford Pumas 1-2 Newton Sports
Under-14s, Pool A
Eckington Juniors 1-5 Alcester Town Rangers
Tewkesbury Pulas 0-7 Badsey Rangers
Under-14s Pool B
Welford Rams 0-4 Cookley Sports
Under-13s, Pool B
Stratford Town Colts 5-1 Westbury Celtic
Under-13s, Pool D
Alcester Town Rangers 4-2 Inkberrow Eagles
Under-12s, Pool B
Feckenham Village 2-2 Claverdon
Under-11s Plate
Alcester Town Rangers 8-0 Campden Town
Ilmington United 8-0 Inkberrow Eagles
Alcester Town Juniors 2-2 Broadway United
(Alcester won 4-3 on penalties)
Under-10s Plate
Alcestr Town Rangers 1-6 Inkberrow Eagles
Under-9s Plate
Ashton 1-8 Claverdon