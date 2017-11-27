Weekend football results

By Colin Stoner
Evo-Stik Southern League, Premier Division

Stratford Town 3-0 St Ives Town

Total Motion Midland League

Division One

Heath Hayes v Studley P

Stafford Town 1-3 Racing Club Warwick

Division Two

Montpellier 3-2 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Bartestree 1-1 Alcester Town

CT Shush 2-2  FC Stratford

Continental Star 1-2 Shipston Excelsior

Challenge Vase, Second Round

Coventrians 2-1 Central Ajax

Stratford Alliance

Aquaid Division One

Alcester Town Res 6-0 Northfield Athletic

Claverdon AFC 5-1 Badsey United

South Redditch Athletic 0-4 Henley Forest

Summit Sports Division Two

Henley Forest Res 1-4 Welford

Shipston Excelsior Res 2-2 FC Stratford A

West Heath Hayes 2-3 Studley Rangers

Division Three

Blockley Sports 1-4 White Eagles

Shipston Excelsior Colts 1-6 FISSC Res

Ambassador Evesham League

Under-18s

Welford Juniors 9-1 Westbury Celtic Cougars

Under-16s, Pool A

Lenches 1-4 Bidford Juniors

Newton Sports 2-5 Welford Juniors

Shipston Excelsior 4-0 Badsey Rangers

Under-15s, Pool A

Ilmington United 4-2 Droitwich Vipers

Welford Pumas 1-2 Newton Sports

Under-14s, Pool A

Eckington Juniors 1-5 Alcester Town Rangers

Tewkesbury Pulas 0-7 Badsey Rangers

Under-14s Pool B

Welford Rams 0-4 Cookley Sports

Under-13s, Pool B 

Stratford Town Colts 5-1 Westbury Celtic

Under-13s, Pool D

Alcester Town Rangers 4-2 Inkberrow Eagles

Under-12s, Pool B

Feckenham Village 2-2 Claverdon

Under-11s Plate

Alcester Town Rangers 8-0 Campden Town

Ilmington United 8-0 Inkberrow Eagles

Alcester Town Juniors 2-2 Broadway United

(Alcester won 4-3 on penalties)

Under-10s Plate

Alcestr Town Rangers 1-6 Inkberrow Eagles

Under-9s Plate

Ashton 1-8 Claverdon