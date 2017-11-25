Stratford CC’s Corder and Parker thrive in muddy conditions

STRATFORD Cycling Club’s young stars Spencer Corder and Zoe Parker shone in the muddy conditions in the eighth round of the West Midlands Cyclo-Cross League near Dudley.

The course could only be described as a mud bath, with competitors forced into bike exchanges during the event.

These conditions proved no problem for Corder, who won the under-12 race by a whole minute in a time of 14.43, giving him eight wins from eight races in the league.

Alex Burden rode a great race to finish in fourth in 16.16, closely followed by Lewis Tinsley (6th), Joshua Taylor (12th) and Samuel Abbott (18th).

In the middle of the boys was Parker, in tenth place and second female home. She was followed by Harriet Tinsley, who claimed 34th and 11th girl.

In the younger under-eight race, Tamsin Moss remains a joy to watch as she battles with the boys and in finishing 11th she was again the second girl home.

In the under-ten race, brother Callum Moss was tenth, while team-mate Ruben Stringfellow took fourth.

The under-14 race saw Stratford CC’s Luke Brennan claim 14th spot.

In the senior events Julieann Parker is a new star on the ground for Stratford, finishing second in the age 45+ event, while the ever-present Carl Max Taylor was tenth in the men’s aged 50+ event.