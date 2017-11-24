Bears celebrate Grant’s GB call-up with impressive victory

WARWICKSHIRE Bears maintained their impressive form as they cruised to a 70-44 National League First Division South win over Swindon Shock on Sunday.

Bears, lifted by news that junior Aaron Grant had been selected for a Great Britain under-23 training camp, took control from the tip-off.

They built an early lead, with Ben Haigh and Jacob Robinson shooting well from the first few minutes of the game.

Swindon had to rely heavily on their impressive forward Macauley Tomlinson to keep within reach, but Bears soon pulled into a 20-9 lead at the end of the quarter.

The second quarter saw much of the same, with Haigh dominating the board and Robinson finding the basket from the outside. as the visitors opened up a 42-19 lead at the break.

The big lead provided the Bears an opportunity to give their bench some court time. They took full advantage of this opportunity and kept the pressure on the Swindon team, leading 57-37.

The last quarter saw the Bears once again go to their bench and bring on the up and coming Grant.

With the game virtually won, both teams kept the scores ticking over and Macaulay Tomlinson hit long range three-point shots to keep the scoreline respectable.

After the game, Bears’ coach, Tom Masterson, said: “Firstly I’d like to thank Shock for another great game and mention Macauley Tomlinson as well, as he was awesome, scoring 36 of Shocks’ 44 points.

“I’m really pleased with the team as they played some fantastic basketball. Both Ben (Haigh) and Jacob (Robinson) were brilliant.

“Also, the players who started on the bench came on and made a great contribution. I’m also very proud of our youngest player Aaron Grant, who has earned a place at the Great Britain under-23s training camp. He is a player for the future.”

The Bears return to action with a triple fixture against CWBA 2 and 3 and Cardiff Met Archers on 3rd December at Henley-in-Arden. Entrance is free.