District lights up for Christmas

STRATFORD-UPON-AVON’s Christmas lights were switched on earlier this week, with towns and villages across the district now set to follow suit.

Kineton hosts its popular a Victorian Evening tonight, Friday, from 6pm, which features characters from the popular film Beauty and the Beast.

There will be lots of colourful stalls, entertainment, refreshments and festive fun, with singing, dancing, mulled wine and mince pies.

Many of the village shops will be open too, so there will be lots of opportunities to browse for presents and stock up for Christmas. The event runs until 8pm in the village centre around the Swan public house.

There will be mince pies and mulled wine at Wellesbourne’s Christmas Lights switch-on at the precinct and village hall in School Road tomorrow, Saturday, 25th November, at 6.30pm. The festive season gets into full swing in the village with gifts, presents, cakes and craft stalls to enjoy from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Bidford-on-Avon welcomes a star from stage and screen for its lights switch-on with local actress Kim Hartman doing the honours on Sunday, 26th November, from 5.15pm onwards.

The actress, who once lived in Stratford and was educated at Kings High School for Girls in Warwick, is most famous for her role as Private Helga Geerhart in the BBC television sitcom ‘Allo ‘Allo! but has recently relished her role as a crazy courtesan called Climax in Vice Versa, a new farce based on the ancient Roman comedies of Plautus, at the RSC.

She said: “I’m really looking forward to switching the lights on at Bidford, mind you I used to switch a few lights on in ‘Allo ‘Allo! with some of the storylines!”

Alcester Christmas lights will also be turned on on Sunday, 26th November, at Church Green from 4pm onwards.

This year youngsters Archer Fricker and Isla Present have been given the honour of turning on the lights, after being named winners of a Christmas tree colouring competition run jointly by Alcester Christmas lights and Alcester Nursery Studio Ltd.

Henley-in-Arden’s Christmas Lights are switched on at 5.30pm on Saturday, 2nd December preceded by carols at 5pm. Also in Henley there is a Christmas Tree Festival at St John’s Church, High Street which is free to visit from Saturday, 2nd to Sunday, 10th December.

Shipston-on-Stour Rotary and the people of Shipston are looking forward to their Christmas lights switch-on which includes a Victorian-themed evening in the town centre and a visit from Santa on Friday, 1st December, from 5.45pm to 8pm.

Chipping Campden will host its exciting annual Christmas Market and festive lights switch-on on Saturday, 2nd December.

A number of stalls will be in attendance for unique gifts alongside a bevy of local entertainment and choir performances.

The tree will be lit up at 4.30pm and the town’s lights will be switched on 30 minutes later.

Pick up a copy of the Herald for pictures from all these events.