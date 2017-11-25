Trusts plant their place in Heart of England Forest history

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has planted more than 1,500 trees with the Heart of England Forest in south Warwickshire.

The day was also supported by Worcestershire Wildlife Trust. Staff planted a variety of trees, including oak, sweet chestnut, black poplar, aspen and hornbeam.

Ian Jelley, director of living Landscapes at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, said: “We were delighted to kick start the 2017/18 tree planting season in support of Heart of England Forest.

“Warwickshire Wildlife Trust regularly host corporate team building days ourselves, and when the opportunity arose to organise something for our staff we thought it would be an ideal partnership.

“The Heart of England Forest is working at a landscape scale to create bigger, better, more joined up areas for the benefit of wildlife and people.

“That approach is perfectly aligned with the wildlife trust’s vision for a living landscape and we were delighted at how much our staff enjoyed it, with one saying it was the best staff away day ever.”

Beth Brook, chief executive of Heart of England Forest, added: “We’ve made a great start to this year’s tree planting with help from Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and Worcestershire Wildlife Trust.

“With over 1,500 trees planted in only one day, our vision to create England’s largest native broadleaf forest is one step closer to being realised. Thank you to all those who planted a tree in the forest.”