Labour’s women meet campaigner

BARONESS Shami Chakrabarti — the shadow Attorney General — met members of Stratford-on-Avon Labour Party after her recent appearance at the ArtsHouse.

The high-profile civil rights campaigner was in town to talk about her new book, Of Women: In the Twenty-First Century, as part of the Stratford Literary Festival.

After the hour-long discussion about her new book about gender inequality as the greatest civil rights issue of the modern world, Baroness Chakrabarti joined Labour’s women’s group and other party supporters at an informal drinks reception.

She praised the recent membership successes, with well over 500 members and growing.

Eleanor Whitehead, Stratford Labour Party’s women’s officer, said: “It was an honour to welcome Baroness Shami Chakrabarti to Stratford, it was really motivating and encouraged us to keep promoting Labour’s message here.”